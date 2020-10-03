Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.03 Million

Brokerages expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to post $42.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.43 million and the lowest is $32.29 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $135.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $207.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $190.19 million to $240.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $343.10 million, with estimates ranging from $319.42 million to $401.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($1.17). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.36.

Shares of HT stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.35.

In other news, COO Neil H. Shah bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 553,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,555. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.