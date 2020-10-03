Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.30 Million

Analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) will post sales of $110.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pacira Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.40 million. Pacira Biosciences posted sales of $104.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will report full year sales of $421.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $373.60 million to $436.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $547.87 million, with estimates ranging from $500.60 million to $614.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pacira Biosciences.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.57 million. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

In other news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 8,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $494,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,186.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 106,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $6,547,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,845 shares of company stock valued at $13,515,864. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period.

Shares of PCRX stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $59.59. 292,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,114. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.46. Pacira Biosciences has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $64.44.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

