Zacks: Analysts Expect IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.67 Million

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) to post $71.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.00 million and the lowest is $15.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year sales of $73.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $100.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $42.87 million, with estimates ranging from $18.60 million to $60.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.42).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 443.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDYA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.98. 134,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,328. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 23.42, a current ratio of 23.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.43.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

