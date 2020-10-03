Zacks: Analysts Expect IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) to post $71.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.00 million and the lowest is $15.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.
On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year sales of $73.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $100.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $42.87 million, with estimates ranging from $18.60 million to $60.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.42).
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 443.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IDYA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.98. 134,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,328. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 23.42, a current ratio of 23.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.43.
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
