Zacks: Analysts Expect Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.88) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.90). Lovesac posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 91.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lovesac.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.47. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lovesac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,825.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 16.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the second quarter worth $2,256,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the second quarter worth $481,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lovesac by 7.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the second quarter worth $14,322,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.17. The stock had a trading volume of 233,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,656. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $423.96 million, a PE ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.