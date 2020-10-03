Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will report $130.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.80 million. Heidrick & Struggles International posted sales of $186.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year sales of $580.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $576.24 million to $585.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $597.48 million, with estimates ranging from $566.96 million to $628.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.57. 88,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,039. The stock has a market cap of $378.52 million, a P/E ratio of 122.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $33.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

