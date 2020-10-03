Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Ingersoll-Rand reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ingersoll-Rand.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

IR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.32.

Shares of NYSE IR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.08. 1,920,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,592,776. Ingersoll-Rand has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of -150.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $1,300,960.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,526. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 161.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1,560.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5,015.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

