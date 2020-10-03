Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) will announce sales of $2.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mplx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.10 billion. Mplx posted sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mplx will report full-year sales of $7.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $8.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.44% and a positive return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

MPLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mplx from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Mplx by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 400,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,864 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the first quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 136.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 33,291 shares during the period. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mplx stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,986. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Mplx has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $28.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

