Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BILL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

BILL stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.09. 758,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -174.29. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $107.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.28.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $1,337,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,605 shares in the company, valued at $13,514,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David K. Chao sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $385,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,285,962 shares of company stock valued at $412,116,812 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth $3,113,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,914,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter worth about $1,902,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 366.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,626,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,966 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

