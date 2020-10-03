Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Hilltop reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. Hilltop had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $572.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.40 million.

HTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised Hilltop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $409,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,363,677.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.02. 473,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,204. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $26.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

