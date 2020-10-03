Zacks: Brokerages Expect Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $433.90 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) will report $433.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $442.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $427.20 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $396.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $393.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBP. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,627. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $110.07. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $328,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,479.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 634,144 shares of company stock valued at $55,660,545. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,092,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,905,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $20,414,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,071,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,059,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,632,000 after acquiring an additional 161,630 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

