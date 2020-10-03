Zacks: Brokerages Expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) to post $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 124.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.17. 961,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,213. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.99. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $143.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

