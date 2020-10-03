Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) will post sales of $302.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $297.20 million to $310.44 million. National Instruments reported sales of $340.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $301.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.51 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NATI shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

NATI stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $35.74. The company had a trading volume of 542,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,674. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average is $36.33. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.39%.

In related news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $199,600.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 75,799 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in National Instruments by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in National Instruments by 41.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 20,163 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in National Instruments by 30.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

