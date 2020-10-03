Zacks Investment Research Downgrades VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) to Hold

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VICI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

VICI stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,217,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,410,855. The company has a current ratio of 99.57, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne bought 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $198,996.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 116,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,243. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $123,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 679.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,515,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,178,000 after buying an additional 13,524,167 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 60,885,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697,551 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 214.0% during the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 12,309,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389,494 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 181.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,207,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,274,000 after buying an additional 7,232,181 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $97,814,000.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

