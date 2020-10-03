ZCore Price Hits $0.0236 on Top Exchanges (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last week, ZCore has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $183,245.72 and approximately $517.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can now be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges including $18.94, $24.43, $24.68 and $7.50.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZCore alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 101.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 7,776,967 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $50.98, $24.68, $18.94, $33.94, $51.55, $24.43, $20.33, $5.60, $13.77, $7.50 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.