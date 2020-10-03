ZCore (ZCR) Market Cap Tops $183,245.72

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $32.15, $10.39 and $20.33. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $183,245.72 and approximately $517.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 101.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 7,776,967 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash . ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

