Zealium Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Zealium has a total market cap of $10,838.91 and approximately $22.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zealium has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001422 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000091 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 15,629,596 coins and its circulating supply is 14,629,596 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

