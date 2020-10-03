ZEON Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $95,390.00 (ZEON)

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, ZEON Network has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. ZEON Network has a market capitalization of $22.08 million and approximately $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON Network token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, IDEX, Hotbit and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00269069 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00038508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00087693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.03 or 0.01517810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00169789 BTC.

ZEON Network Profile

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. ZEON Network’s official website is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON Network is medium.com/zeon-network . The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZEON Network

ZEON Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, IDEX, Hotbit and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

