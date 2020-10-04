-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. SP Plus posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 148.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SP Plus.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.00 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%.

SP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SP Plus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of SP traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 110,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,595. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy bought 3,100 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $60,481.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 717.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 41,195 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 47,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.