$0.61 EPS Expected for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) will announce earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Nike’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Nike reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nike will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nike.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Rowe boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.26.

NYSE NKE remained flat at $$126.64 on Friday. 7,488,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,995,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $197.54 billion, a PE ratio of 75.83, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.55 and its 200 day moving average is $97.42. Nike has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $130.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $12,185,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,519,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,072,879.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 586,962 shares of company stock valued at $70,167,562. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nike by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,624,512,000 after purchasing an additional 219,450 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Nike by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,834,816,000 after purchasing an additional 73,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,743,723,000 after purchasing an additional 222,608 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Nike by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,713,079,000 after acquiring an additional 508,120 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

