$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Smart Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.77. Smart Global reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Global will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.91 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Smart Global.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Smart Global had a positive return on equity of 13.02% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGH. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Smart Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Smart Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Smart Global in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smart Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Smart Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Smart Global by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Smart Global by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smart Global by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period.

SGH stock traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 955,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Smart Global has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $39.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.45 and a beta of 0.92.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

