$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) will announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mercadolibre’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the lowest is $974.40 million. Mercadolibre posted sales of $603.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercadolibre will report full year sales of $3.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mercadolibre.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,190.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $980.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,077.75.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Mercadolibre by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 236,144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 89,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 89,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock traded down $36.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,079.33. The company had a trading volume of 405,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,977. Mercadolibre has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $1,270.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,107.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $880.71.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

