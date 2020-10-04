$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) to report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Middleby’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $1.15. Middleby reported earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million. Middleby had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MIDD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Shares of Middleby stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.72. 746,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.83. Middleby has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $128.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Middleby by 2,179.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 163,948 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Middleby by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Middleby by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,955,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,374,000 after purchasing an additional 520,684 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

