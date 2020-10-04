$15.10 Million in Sales Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will announce $15.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.40 million. Codexis reported sales of $21.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $66.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.90 million to $69.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $78.73 million, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $80.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 20.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stephens started coverage on Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $31,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,404.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $116,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,986.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Codexis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Codexis by 330.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Codexis by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Codexis by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Codexis by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDXS traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.82 million, a PE ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68. Codexis has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $18.87.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

