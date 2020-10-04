$15.10 Million in Sales Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will announce $15.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.40 million. Codexis reported sales of $21.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $66.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.90 million to $69.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $78.73 million, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $80.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 20.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stephens started coverage on Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $31,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,404.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $116,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,986.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Codexis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Codexis by 330.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Codexis by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Codexis by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Codexis by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDXS traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.82 million, a PE ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68. Codexis has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $18.87.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit