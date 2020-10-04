$160.59 Million in Sales Expected for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) will report $160.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.29 million to $161.30 million. Dynatrace reported sales of $129.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year sales of $653.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $651.80 million to $654.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $809.12 million, with estimates ranging from $800.23 million to $825.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.63 million. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Dynatrace from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.61.

DT traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.57. 1,846,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,793. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $2,273,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,469,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $318,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,131,211 shares of company stock worth $905,210,326 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 300,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after buying an additional 156,932 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,732,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,470,000 after buying an additional 107,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.