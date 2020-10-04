$169.00 Million in Sales Expected for Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) will announce $169.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.55 million to $182.00 million. Purple Innovation posted sales of $117.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year sales of $626.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $589.19 million to $658.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $788.61 million, with estimates ranging from $748.30 million to $847.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.59 million.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

In other news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $354,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Zepf sold 26,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $656,155.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,371.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,000 shares of company stock worth $6,052,430. Insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 185.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,582 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,377,000. No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,850,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 5,890.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 596,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $2,759,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRPL stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.62. The company had a trading volume of 698,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,049. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -197.08, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

