1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will announce sales of $17.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.75 million and the highest is $17.50 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported sales of $13.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year sales of $66.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.25 million to $67.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $64.68 million, with estimates ranging from $64.60 million to $64.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FCCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,251. The company has a market capitalization of $120.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.58. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $22.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 19,873 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 613,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 382.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

