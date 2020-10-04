$2.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will announce earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $3.16. Lear reported earnings per share of $3.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $13.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by $0.84. Lear had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lear from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.81.

Shares of Lear stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $114.78. 393,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,898. Lear has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $143.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 8.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lear by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lear by 48.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 48,180 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lear by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Lear by 34.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

