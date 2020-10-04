$27.91 Million in Sales Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to announce $27.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.70 million and the highest is $28.12 million. American Software reported sales of $28.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full year sales of $112.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.30 million to $113.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $121.86 million, with estimates ranging from $120.20 million to $123.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.

Several research firms recently commented on AMSWA. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sidoti began coverage on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 10.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,462,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,224,000 after purchasing an additional 234,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,184,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,044,000 after purchasing an additional 68,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,699,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after purchasing an additional 183,574 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,029,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 29,174 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMSWA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.32. 80,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,540. American Software has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $21.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $465.11 million, a PE ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

