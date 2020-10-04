$3.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will announce $3.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.52 billion. Laboratory Co. of America reported sales of $2.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year sales of $12.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $13.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $13.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BofA Securities upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.44.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.99. The stock had a trading volume of 449,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,739. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $206.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.37.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

