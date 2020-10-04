$4.94 EPS Expected for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will post earnings per share of $4.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.53 and the lowest is $3.95. Laboratory Co. of America posted earnings per share of $2.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year earnings of $14.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $16.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $16.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LH. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BofA Securities raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

NYSE LH traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.99. The stock had a trading volume of 449,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,739. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $206.74. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 30.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 316.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 51.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

