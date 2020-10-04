$484.31 Million in Sales Expected for Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) will post sales of $484.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Party City Holdco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $491.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $477.02 million. Party City Holdco posted sales of $540.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Party City Holdco will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Party City Holdco.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $254.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

Shares of PRTY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.70. 4,390,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,905,457. The firm has a market cap of $298.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $7.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director James Grant Conroy acquired 10,782 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $29,434.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,209 shares in the company, valued at $137,070.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 109,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $207,856.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,111,472 shares of company stock worth $2,304,108. Insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 99.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 101,967 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 27.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 868.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 329,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 295,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

