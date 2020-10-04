$73.35 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) to report $73.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.59 million and the lowest is $72.10 million. Lincoln Educational Services reported sales of $72.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year sales of $281.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $279.20 million to $283.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $303.94 million, with estimates ranging from $300.98 million to $306.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $62.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.96 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LINC shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $175,824.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Barry Morrow sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $51,340.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,264 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.6% in the second quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 128,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth approximately $680,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LINC traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 122,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

