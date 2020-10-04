A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $1,433,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,916.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $292,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,454 shares of company stock worth $1,844,063 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,733,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,037,000 after buying an additional 457,841 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 350.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,284 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,468,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,332,000 after acquiring an additional 400,131 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,412,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,234,000 after acquiring an additional 144,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,334,000 after purchasing an additional 41,427 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AOS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.53. The company had a trading volume of 704,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,725. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.17. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $54.46.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

