Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will post earnings per share of ($1.75) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.60). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.92) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.56) to ($6.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.65) to ($3.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. The business had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALNY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.20.

In other news, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $5,487,431.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,060,720.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $3,562,177.35. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 84,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,519,314.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,017 shares of company stock valued at $23,318,762 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $978,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 751.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 35,266 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALNY traded down $8.06 on Friday, hitting $135.68. 614,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,330. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $74.19 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

