Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $3.30 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 496,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 94,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

