Analysts Anticipate Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $944.53 Million

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will report $944.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $906.65 million to $968.30 million. Domino’s Pizza reported sales of $820.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $4.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Cfra raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.69.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.15, for a total value of $1,005,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,952,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at $11,395,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,818 shares of company stock worth $10,125,287. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $210,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,624,427,000 after purchasing an additional 454,918 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 121.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,356,000 after purchasing an additional 387,033 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,195,000 after purchasing an additional 362,049 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 828.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,794,000 after purchasing an additional 219,716 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $6.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $433.78. The stock had a trading volume of 431,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,380. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $435.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.24. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

