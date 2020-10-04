Analysts Anticipate Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Ecolab reported earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.92.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,927. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.14, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.29. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

