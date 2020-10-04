Analysts Anticipate F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Announce Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to announce earnings per share of $2.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36. F5 Networks reported earnings per share of $2.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year earnings of $9.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.26 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $10.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $583.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.37.

FFIV stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $122.50. 471,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,040. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $156.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $36,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,150,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain purchased 8,060 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100,351.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,518.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,021 shares of company stock worth $427,683 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 526 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in F5 Networks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

