Analysts Anticipate Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will report $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.55 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $949.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $5.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $7.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.15.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $12.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.25. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $166.06 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,604.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $835,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,022,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,452,899. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

