Analysts Anticipate Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will report $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.55 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $949.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $5.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $7.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.15.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $12.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.25. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $166.06 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,604.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $835,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,022,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,452,899. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit