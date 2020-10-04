Analysts Expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will report sales of $254.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $239.80 million to $266.00 million. Callon Petroleum reported sales of $155.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year sales of $989.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $938.50 million to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 164.77%. The firm had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.53 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.95.

Shares of CPE stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.97. 3,256,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,864. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $197.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 78,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,022,214 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 983,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 3,971,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 678.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,557,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,325 shares during the last quarter.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

