Analysts Expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $474.08 Million

Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will post sales of $474.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $488.00 million and the lowest is $463.90 million. DexCom posted sales of $396.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. DexCom’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DexCom from $377.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.70.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.31, for a total value of $654,211.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,998,773.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $2,525,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,818 shares of company stock valued at $23,915,308 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $19,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,275,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,165,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,885 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $134,008,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 34.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 784,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,379,000 after purchasing an additional 199,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,531 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $29.32 on Friday, hitting $384.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,361. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 175.58, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom has a 52-week low of $145.23 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $409.20 and a 200 day moving average of $374.47.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.