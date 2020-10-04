Analysts Expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Will Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $2.31. Gilead Sciences reported earnings of $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $8.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,796,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,999,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of -259.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.01. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

