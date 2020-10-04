Analysts Expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.84 Billion

Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will post sales of $8.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.75 billion and the highest is $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman posted sales of $8.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year sales of $35.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.30 billion to $35.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $37.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.45 billion to $38.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Northrop Grumman.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOC. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.20.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,709,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,727,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,917 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,818,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,760,434,000 after acquiring an additional 629,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,886,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,039,384,000 after acquiring an additional 447,549 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,048,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $21,230,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $313.95. 1,378,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,351. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.