Analysts Expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Post $2.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to report $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the highest is $2.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 86.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $9.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.66 to $10.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $13.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $277.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.15.

In related news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $835,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,022,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,452,899. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,405,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,059,687,000 after buying an additional 264,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,579,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,340,000 after buying an additional 1,981,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,724,347,000 after buying an additional 54,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,611,768 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,811,221,000 after buying an additional 175,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $12.71 on Friday, hitting $260.80. 1,338,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.25. The company has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $166.06 and a 52 week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

