Analysts Expect Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) to Post $2.46 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings per share of $2.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.68 and the lowest is $2.18. Watsco posted earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $7.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Vertical Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.83.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Watsco by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 26,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Watsco by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 346,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,641,000 after purchasing an additional 122,307 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Watsco by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 373,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,362,000 after buying an additional 20,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,182,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WSO traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.97. The company had a trading volume of 134,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,005. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.82. Watsco has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $249.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

