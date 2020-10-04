Analysts Set A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) PT at $46.75

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

AOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of AOS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.53. The company had a trading volume of 704,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,725. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.17. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $54.46.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $1,433,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,916.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $292,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,063. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 85.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

