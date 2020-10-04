Analysts Set Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) PT at $57.80

Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

NYSE LNT traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,512. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

