Analysts Set Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) PT at $57.80

Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.80.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.
NYSE LNT traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,512. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.
About Alliant Energy
Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
