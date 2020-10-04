Analysts Set Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Price Target at $27.93

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.93.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.16 per share, for a total transaction of $221,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,209.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $86,190.00. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,354,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,887,000 after purchasing an additional 315,971 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 146.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,631,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,650,000 after buying an additional 57,277 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,478,000 after buying an additional 187,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,261,000 after buying an additional 20,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

OFC stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.03. 1,208,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,933. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.51. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 18.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

