Analysts Set Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Price Target at $3.38

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPG shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine cut Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,061,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 559,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 686,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 22,230 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 220.2% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 33,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 23,075 shares during the period. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPG traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.17. 2,026,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,721. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.75.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $190.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.60 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 155.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.