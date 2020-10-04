Analysts Set e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Target Price at $21.89

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.89.

ELF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 418,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $961.69 million, a PE ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 2.20. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $21.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $64.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.55 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 54,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $1,138,066.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 4,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $75,838.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,031.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,157 shares of company stock worth $6,628,739 over the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 130,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.